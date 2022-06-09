Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, June 9

Thursday’s MLB slate features 11 games scheduled to be played throughout the day with a mix of day and night ballgames with plenty of betting opportunities for bettors to take advantage of.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, June 9

Reds Moneyline (-135)

The Cincinnati Reds still have a bad record, but they’re not the embarrassment they had been early in the season. They have an above-average offense in terms of runs per game where they rank 12th in the MLB, while Arizona is second-to-last in batting average. The Reds will start Tyler Mahle, who has a 5.43 ERA this season, but he has been fine outside of two starts where he allowed 15 combined runs. Mahle allowed just 3 earned runs over his last two games, spanning 12.2 innings.

Braves -1.5 (-135)

The Atlanta Braves have a great chance to win by more than 2 runs in the first of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home. Atlanta pitcher Max Fried has a 2.74 ERA over 11 starts this season, and JT Brubaker is 0-5 with a 4.70 ERA over his first 11 outings for the Pirates. The Braves have a much better offense especially in OPS where they rank fifth, while the Pirates are 27th in that category.

Phillies-Brewers Under 7 (+105)

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best pitchers in baseball on the mound with Corbin Burnes, who comes in with a 2.50 ERA this season, and the Brewers are really struggling as an offense. Milwaukee was shutout in three of their last five games, so there’s no reason to think they’ll have a breakout performance in this spot against Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin, who has a 3.88 ERA heading into his 10th start.

Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Los Angeles Angels star has been an excellent strikeout pitcher throughout his career and has a 12.4 K/9 in 2022. Shohei Ohtani threw just 75 pitches in his last start, so he should be fresh and ready to go deep into Thursday night’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

