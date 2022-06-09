MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, June 9

With an 11-game slate scheduled for Thursday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. Twins ($10,400) — After he started the season giving up three earned runs in two straight games, fans were worried about Cole. Ever since, he’s been his normal self for the most part. This season, Cole is 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA and should have a quality start tonight against the Twins.

Shohei Ohtani, Angels vs. Red Sox ($8,100) — Pitching wise, this is the lowest cost Ohtani has been on DFS this season. While he’s the big superstar, he’s had struggles on the mound this season. In both of his last two starts, he gave up four earned runs. With that being said, I see him having a bounce back start tonight to help the Angels break their 14 game losing streak.

Top Hitters

Jose Ramirez, Guardians vs. Athletics ($6,300) — All season long, Ramirez has played like a candidate for the MVP award. He’s hitting .291 this season with 14 home runs and 54 runs batted in. Pitchers have feard=ed facing him at the plate as he has 32 walks this season which ranks 8th. Against a struggling Athletics team, we could see a big night from Ramirez.

Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Twins ($6,000) — Just like Ramirez, Judge has played like a candidate for the MVP award. On the season, Judge is hitting .311 with 22 home runs (leads the MLB) and 45 runs batted in. Dylan Sunday has had struggles this season. Tonight is a matchup where I could see Judge finishing with multiple base hits and maybe even a home run.

Value Pitcher

Jordan Lyles, Orioles vs. Royals ($6,100) — This offseason, Lyles was the Orioles big free agency signing. He’s given them exactly what they needed. While Lyles hasn't been great, he’ll go out and give them 5-7 innings and a chance to win the game. Against a struggling Royals lineup, look for Lyles to have a quality start and get a win.

Value Hitter

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees vs. Twins ($3,700) — While Kiner-Falefa hasn't been great this season, he’s hit much better in the last few weeks. He’s hit safely in nine of his last 13 games including multiple games with 2+ hits. In his career against Bundy, he is 6-16 with a home run and two runs batted in. Look for a multi-hit game from Kiner-Falefa tonight.