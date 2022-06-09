CFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 1

The preseason for the Canadian Football League is over and the regular season is upon us. The 2022 CFL season will kickoff on Thursday, June 9th. There will be four games opening week and the action gets started with the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, June 9th. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on TSN and will be live-streamed on ESPN+. The reigning winners of the Grey Cup are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and they will also be in action. The only CFL team off the first week of the season is the Toronto Argonauts.

CFL schedule: Week 1

Thursday, June 9th — 9 p.m. ET — Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders — TSN or ESPN+

Friday, June 10th — 8:30 p.m. ET — Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN or ESPN+

Saturday, June 11th — 7 p.m. ET — Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN or ESPN+

Saturday, June 11th — 10 p.m. ET — Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions — TSN or ESPN+