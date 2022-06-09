Full list of odds for Week 1 of the CFL season

The preseason for the Canadian Football League is over and the regular season is upon us. The 2022 CFL season will kickoff on Thursday, June 9th. There will be four games opening week and the action gets started with the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, June 9th. The reigning winners of the Grey Cup are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The only team not playing in Week 1 will be the Toronto Argonauts.

CFL Schedule: Week 1

Thursday, June 9th — 9 p.m. ET — Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders — TSN or ESPN+

Friday, June 10th — 8:30 p.m. ET — Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN or ESPN+

Saturday, June 11th — 7 p.m. ET — Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN or ESPN+

Saturday, June 11th — 10 p.m. ET — Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions — TSN or ESPN+

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 1 of the CFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders

Point spread: Calgary -3.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Montreal +150, Calgary -170

Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Point spread: Winnipeg -9.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Ottawa +360, Winnipeg -490

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Point spread: Saskatchewan -2.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Hamilton +115, Saskatchewan -135

Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions

Point spread: BC -3.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Edmonton +150, BC -170

