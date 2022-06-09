CFL TV schedule for Week 1 of 2022 CFL season

The preseason for the Canadian Football League is over and the regular season is upon us. The 2022 CFL season will kickoff on Thursday, June 9th. There will be four games opening week and the action gets started with the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, June 9th. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on TSN and will be live-streamed on ESPN+. The only CFL team off the first week of the season is the Toronto Argonauts.

The reigning winners of the Grey Cup are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and they will also be in action. The CFL has the Most Outstanding Player Award which is the same thing as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award. In 2021, quarterback Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took home the award. He played in all 13 games and threw for 3,185 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Collaros will take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS this week as he begins his campaign to be the first back-to-back winner of the MOP Award since quarterback Anthony Calvillo won in 2008 and 2009.

CFL TV schedule: Week 1

Thursday, June 9th — 9 p.m. ET — Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders — TSN or ESPN+

Friday, June 10th — 8:30 p.m. ET — Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN or ESPN+

Saturday, June 11th — 7 p.m. ET — Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN or ESPN+

Saturday, June 11th — 10 p.m. ET — Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions — TSN or ESPN+