How to watch, what to watch for Alouettes vs. Stampeders in Week 1 of 2022 CFL season

The Montreal Alouettes and the Calgary Stampeders will kick off the 2022 Canadian Football League season on Thursday, June 9th. Both teams made the 2021 playoffs but were both eliminated in the Division Semi-Finals. The Alouettes went 7-7 while the Stampeders had an 8-6 record.

Montreal is expected to have Vernon Adams Jr. under center as he was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Last season, he threw for 1,949 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke combined for 1,862 yards with 20 touchdowns and they are back with the Als looking for another dominant season.

Calgary is hoping that Bo Levi Mitchell will be able to get back to his 2016 or 2018 form when he took home the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award. Last season, Mitchell threw for 2,594 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Kamar Jorden was the team’s leading receiver a year ago with 53 receptions for 767 yards and four touchdowns. The Stampeders are hoping that Jalen Philpot can be a game-changer for the team. He was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.

How to watch Alouettes vs. Stampeders

Game date: Thursday, June 9th

Game time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TSN

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Calgary -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline odds: Montreal +150, Calgary -170

