Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 9

With an 11-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 9

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

While Kiner-Falefa hasn’t been great this season, he’s hit much better in the last few weeks. He’s hit safely in nine of his last 13 games including multiple games with 2+ hits. In his career against Bundy, he is 6-16 with a home run and two runs batted in. Look for a multi-hit game from Kiner-Falefa tonight.

JT Brubaker, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-135)

While he’s had major struggles this season, Brubaker has still done a good job striking batters out, especially in games where he goes 5+ innings. While this Braves lineup has a ton of power, they also have struck out 548 times this season, which is the most in the MLB. Look for Brubaker to go over this total in this one.

Wilmer Flores, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

In his career against Austin Gomber, Flores is 4-10 with a home run and three runs batted in. I expect this to be a multi-hit game for Flores who is swinging the bat decent lately. In his last seven games, Flores is 8-27 with two home runs and six runs batted in. Look for a big game from him today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.