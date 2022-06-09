Are the Jurassic Park ‘Big 3’ in upcoming movie?

It’s been four years since the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy is finally set to hit theaters. Jurassic World Dominion will release on June 10 and will feature an ensemble cast of familiar faces. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, accompanied by returning actors Omar Sy and BD Wong from the prior two Jurassic World films.

Given the film’s supposed conclusion to the original plot that began with 1993’s Jurassic World, will fans see the return of the “Big 3” cast from the original film?

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

Are the “Big 3” in new Jurassic Park movie?

Jurassic World Dominion will indeed feature the return of the “Big 3” in Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. The three will reprise their roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant respectively. The return of the three will mark the first collective reprisal of their characters since the original Jurassic Park was released back in 2003.

The “Big 3” are no strangers to blockbuster franchises and have a filmography record of established films outside of the Jurassic Park franchise. Goldblum is noteworthy for his appearances in Independence Day (1996) and Independence Day: Resurgence (2016). He has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), a role he is expected to reprise in the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

Dern has recently been in critically acclaimed works such as Marriage Story (2019) and Little Women (2019), with her performance in the former winning her an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Her reprisal of Dr. Ellie Sattler will be her third appearance in the role, following her portrayal in Jurassic Park III (2001).

Neill rose to prominence with the Jurassic Park franchise and has since appeared in television shows such as The Simpsons and Peaky Blinders. Neill had a notable cameo alongside his fellow Jurassic Park co-star Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok, portraying Thor’s father Odin in a satirical scene. He is expected to reprise his cameo role in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.