What’s the best way to watch Jurassic World: Dominion?

The summer blockbuster season is in full swing with the release of Jurassic World Dominion hitting theaters on June 10. Audiences are eager to head to the cinema to watch their films on the big screen, with ample viewing options to choose from. Fans heading to theaters to watch Jurassic World: Dominion will have their choice of viewing options depending on the location.

Moviegoers heading to Regal Cinemas will be able to watch the film in standard, RPX, 3D, and 4DX. For audiences heading to AMC Theatres, Dominion will be available to watch in standard, IMAX, 3D, and IMAX 3D. Cinemark will be releasing the film in its signature Cinemark XD, 3D, and standard format.

Cinemark XD, Regal 4DX, and IMAX all represent the top-tier viewing experience in theaters with a larger screen and enhanced sound. These viewing options also come with a higher ticket price. 3D will be available for fans of the viewing option, while moviegoers that are content with any viewing experience can always purchase a standard ticket.

After Jurassic World: Dominion concludes its theatrical run the film will subsequently be available to stream. Given that the film is distributed by Universal Pictures it will debut on Peacock within four months of its initial release. That sets it up for a release on Peacock sometime this fall, where it will have a four-month exclusive run on the platform. Upon completion of that four-month duration, Jurassic World: Dominion will then head to Amazon Prime Video as its next streaming home.