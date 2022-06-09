Picks for Lightning vs. Rangers in Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in business after winning two straight to even the Eastern Conference Final at 2-2. The New York Rangers head home reeling a bit after holding a commanding two-game lead. Will we see another masterful performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy and the defending champs? Or will the Rangers keep the cinderella run going? This sounds a lot like something an announcer would say. Anyway, let’s look at the lines and make some predictions.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Rangers: Game 5 predictions

Puck line: TB -1.5 (+190), NYR +1.5 (-235)

Goal total: 5 goals

Moneyline odds: TB -130, NYR +110

Goal total pick: In-game bet

We’re not going to take the over at -140 on 5.0 goals or the under at +120. Knowing both goalies and how Vasilevskiy played in Game 4, my lean is the under. There’s some value in looking at an in-game bet, though. If the goalies are on, see if you can get a good line on the under. If the chances are plenty and the ice is tilting a lot, consider hopping on the over. If you can get the O/U at 5.5, the under will get the edge, though may still be worth betting depending on the price.

Moneyline or puck line pick: Lightning -130

This feels like Bolts momentum carries over and Rangers aren’t able to shake off a few injuries to Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil — both will likely be GTDs for Game 5. If both are out, the Lightning have a big advantage. Chytil is third in goals this postseason behind Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Igor Shesterkin was phenomenal in Game 3 and less stellar in Game 4. Vasilevskiy has done this a bunch and Shesterkin has not. This may not be the shutout (that may come in Game 6), but we should get peak Vasi. The Lightning know how important it is to go back home up 3-2 in this series. They get it done.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.