Player prop bets to consider for Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 5

Madison Square Garden will host Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for around 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The series is tied 2-2 and the winner will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay is a slight -130 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rangers are betting at +110.

Lightning vs. Rangers Game 5 player props

Ross Colton over 0.5 points (+155)

“Ross the Boss” has been kind of quiet on the offensive end in this series so far. The Lightning’s middle six lines have been mostly relegated to defensive play, sending pucks deep and being responsible in the neutral zone. Colton has had big goals in the playoffs. He scored the only goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final last year — the goal that clinched the Cup. Colton also scored the game-winner in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Florida Panthers in the final seconds.

Dave Mishkin calls Ross Colton's game winning goal to stun the Panthers in the final seconds of Game 2 #GoBolts #TBLvsFLA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/EZin9eiuyQ — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) May 20, 2022

There was a stretch in the playoffs where Colton had eight points (3 G, 5 A) over eight games. He hasn’t scored in the past five, but is fearless in the zone and will always take the shot. I think he finds the scoresheet tonight, most likely by way of scoring a goal.

Adam Fox over 0.5 power play points (+145)

I thought I had hit on this prop late Tuesday night when Artemi Panarin got the Rangers on the board with a power-play goal late in Game 4. Originally Fox was credited with the second assist on the goal, which would have extended his point streak to nine games. However, a late scoring change saw Frank Vatrano get credited for the assist instead of Fox. So in Game 5 same rules apply. Fox is an amazing playmaker from the blue line and the quarterback of the power play. He will be the set-up man for any success New York has with the man-advantage.

