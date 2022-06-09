Pick on the Total of Dodgers-White Sox for Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers own the league’s best road winning percentage at .655 (19-10) and will look to take another road series on Thursday in Chicago for game three of their set with the White Sox.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-125, 8.5) vs Chicago White Sox

The Dodgers give Tyler Anderson the start, who overall has a 2.59 ERA and a 7-0 record, but has been at his best on the road with a 1.63 ERA and opponents hitting .200 off of him, with Anderson also issuing just one walk per nine innings overall.

The Dodgers have the National League’s second-best bullpen in ERA behind him and the team as a whole has a 2.23 road ERA, no other MLB team has a road ERA below 3.00.

The White Sox counter with Dylan Cease, who’s 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings rate leads qualifying American League pitchers, posting a 3.39 ERA with just five home runs allowed in 11 starts in 2022.

The White Sox are without their leader in batting average Tim Anderson for a team that is 29th out of 30 MLB teams in home OPS and are hitting .215 at home, which is 28th in the league.

The Dodgers have allowed four runs or fewer in 12 straight road games, a steak that will continue for a team that has played just nine of their road games over the total this season.

The Play: Dodgers vs White Sox Under 8.5

