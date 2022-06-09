Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 3

The Boston Celtics withstood a rough third quarter in Game 3 vs. the Golden State Warriors, going on a run in the fourth quarter to take a 2-1 lead in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics got strong contributions from their stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while role players like Marcus Smart and Robert Williams also stepped up. Boston is now two wins away from a championship.

Here’s a look at how Game 3 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 3 via DraftKings Sportsbook

If we’re looking at movement from the lines after Game 2, the most obvious jump is Brown going up to +350. The forward has gotten off to hot starts in each contest, especially in Games 2 and 3. He’s averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and could be a value play for those believing the Celtics will win the series.

Tatum remains the favorite, although he’s become a slightly bigger favorite now with Boston ahead 2-1. The star is averaging 22 points per game despite a poor Game 1 showing, but he’s also contributing in other areas. Tatum is averaging 8.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, which helps his case for Finals MVP tremendously.

Curry is the frontrunner on the Warriors’ side and is likely the only logical choice to get the award should Golden State come back to win this series. He’s averaging 31.3 points per game and has been Golden State’s most consistent player through three contests. If you think the Warriors will come back to win this series, Curry at +205 is a strong value bet.

