PGA Tour suspends players competing in LIV Golf

The PGA Tour released a statement regarding the golfers who are competing in the first LIV Golf series on Thursday morning. The players participating in the event are suspended from the PGA Tour for violating a regulation. They will not be allowed any sponsors exemptions for TOUR events.

The golfers listed in this memo that was sent to PGA Tour members included Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Andy Ogletree, Louis Oosthuizen, Turk Pettit, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein and Lee Westwood. All of those players are suspended from PGA Tour play.

Of those 17 players, 10 of them had already informed the PGA Tour they resigned their membership.

LIV Golf hosting its first event on Thursday in London with 48 golfers competing, and Mickelson and Johnson as the two biggest stars to make the switch to the new PGA Tour competitor. According to Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel, Mickelson signed a contract worth roughly $200 million to compete.

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Greg Norman is the acting CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf events.