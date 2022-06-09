How many teams have come back from a 2-1 deficit in the NBA Finals?

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t get the job done at the TD Garden on Wednesday, falling 116-100 to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The ‘Dubs’ are now down 2-1 in the best of seven and while their title hopes are still alive, the margin for error just got tighter.

According to Land of Basketball, just 12 teams have successfully overcome a 2-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy at the end of the series. There have been 61 instances of a 2-1 lead in the championship round, so that equates to a 19.7% success rate for the team that is trailing. That’s not a good sign for the Western Conference champs.

The good news for Golden State is that five of those 12 comebacks have occurred in the last 11 years, including the 2011 Dallas Mavericks, the 2013 Miami Heat, the 2015 Warriors, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, and last year’s Milwaukee Bucks. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have pulled this off before, but they can’t afford to fall into a hole like they did in Game 3.