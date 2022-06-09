Dodgers activate Max Muncy off injured list

Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Max Muncy was activated off the injured list on Thursday morning. The Dodgers placed Muncy on the IL due to an elbow injury on May 28. Muncy had been down with Triple-A on a rehab assignment and will re-enter the lineup for L.A on Thursday, batting cleanup vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Muncy has been struggling this season through 41 games. He’s batting just .150 with three HRs and 14 RBI. Muncy hit 36 HRs with 94 RBI and a 4.9 WAR for the Dodgers last season. It was the third season in the past four in which Muncy had at least 35 HRs.

The Dodgers are first in the NL West at 36-20 and wrap up a three-game series with the White Sox. L.A. travels to the Bay Area for a weekend series with the rival San Francisco Giants, so it’s a good time for Muncy to get back and test his elbow.