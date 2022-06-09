LIV Golf Tour to submit application to OWGR to have players earn points

The LIV Golf Tour didn’t even let its first round finish before it was reported that the organizers will ask that players earn Official World Golf Ranking points for participating in their events.
But let’s just say the organizations that compose the OWGR aren’t exactly friendly towards the LIV Tour. Here’s the list of the eight current members of the OWGR Board that will vote on whether LIV players get points:
Chairman – Peter Dawson, The R&A
Augusta National Golf Club - Buzzy Johnson
DP World Tour - Keith Pelley
International Federation of PGA Tours - Keith Waters
PGA of America - Seth Waugh
PGA TOUR - Jay Monahan
The R&A – Martin Slumbers
USGA – Mike Whan
Let’s break down how a few of those people feel about the LIV Tour, shall we?
- Jay Monahan banned all LIV participants from playing on the PGA TOUR this morning.
- Keith Pelley begged DP World Tour golfers not to play, and still might ban the ones that did.
- Keith Waters works for the DP World Tour too.
- Buzzy Johnson represents Augusta National, who traditionally invites all previous major winners to their club each year for the Masters ... but didn’t send LIV President Greg Norman his invite this year.
- Seth Waugh has said LIV Golf isn’t “good for the game.”
It’s not all bad though: The USGA’s Mike Whan did allow participants that were previously exempt to play in the U.S. Open at Brookline next week.
And that’s just who’s on the record. So what I’m saying is I guess I don’t like their chances?
This is all likely going to end up in court, but it truly matters because rankings points are how players qualify for majors. The Top 50 make the Masters and the Open Championship, the Top 60 the U.S. Open, and the Top 100 the PGA Championship. If LIV is going to make it long-term, its players will need a way to qualify for the four biggest events in golf each year.
When it comes to the ban from the PGA TOUR or the OWGR points, LIV President Greg Norman has guaranteed his Tour will pay for any player legal challenges. Expect the Saudi-backed tour to hire the best attorneys and fight this out in court. But the final decision rendered will likely have a huge impact on the world of golf going forward.