Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from London

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET on Friday in London. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By Collin Sherwin
Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson of the United States pictured on the 4th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The LIV Golf Tour heads to Round 2 of their inaugural event near London at The Centurion Club in St Albans, England on Friday.

The round gets underway Friday with tee times starting at 9:15 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the event only online, as LIV Golf does not have a television distribution deal in the United States. So the only way to watch the action is online via the tour’s official channels; Youtube, Facebook, as well as the official page of the tour.

The tour is also producing the event in full instead of a broadcast partner, and coverage on the first day can generously be described as unusual.

When it’s made available, we’ll publish the full list of players and their starting holes for Round 2 on Friday. But right now that isn’t posted on the LIV website.

Also there remains no leaderboard or scores on the website of a $2 billion entity from their first day of competition. For player scores after Round 1, click here.

