Phil Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck removed from LIV Golf press conference

The man who published the quotes from Lefty that caused all the controversy was just physically removed from a LIV Golf London presser.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Phil Mickelson of the United States pictured on the 1st hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck was physically removed from a LIV Golf London press conference on Thursday following the first round of the event.

Shipnuck’s publication of quotes from Mickelson about Saudi Arabia and his work with the LIV Tour are what caused the six-time major champion to step away from the game for more than four months.

Shipnuck followed Mickelson’s group today in person at the Centurion Club, live tweeting and even sending out some video.

He was a credentialed media member by the tournament before his ejection, but where that stands for the rest of the event we don’t know yet.

With the main criticism of LIV being that it’s backed by the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund, a national with a human rights record that is one of the worst in the world, throwing journalists out of press events is probably not the publicity the event was seeking. We’ll see how they react to the inevitable criticism that comes with this decision.

Mickelson finished the day T7 at -1, four shots back of leader Charl Schwartzel.

