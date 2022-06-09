Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from London

The first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational tournament is officially in the books. Charl Schwartzel heads into Friday with a one-shot lead in London. He finished Thursday with a -5, and is followed by Hennie Du Plessis at -4, and Scott Vincent and Phachara Khongwatmai at -3.

Among the more notable names, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are tied for seventh at -1 and Sergio Garcia is tied for 16th at +1. Johnson comes out of the first round still listed as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +450 odds. Schwartzel is +600 headed into the second round.

Starting holes have not yet been released for the second round, but we know when everyone will get going. The tournament operates with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. ET (2:15 p.m. in London). The 48 players are divided into groups of three and they all start at the sam time on 16 different holes. We’ll update this article with the full list of starting holes as soon as they’re available.

The second round of the tournament will broadcast live from the LIV Youtube and Facebook pages, as well as the official page of the tour. There is no television option yet in America for LIV events.