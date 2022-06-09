LIV leaderboard: Charl Schwartzel leads, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson in 7th after London first round

Charl Schwartzel holds a one-shot lead after the first 18 holes of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in London. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson currently sit in seventh place.

Conditions varied widely on the course, but soft greens abounded with what appeared to be some narrow fairways that tested the ability to shape the ball off the tee. Most of the streaming coverage during the shotgun format was with the group that started on the first hole in Johnson, Mickelson, and Scott Vincent.

That was often interrupted by breaks to show the rest of the field with what was termed “Don’t Blink” highlights of quality shots all over the course. If a shotgun format is a positive to have players competing in a new way, having more than one broadcast stream available so the rest of the field can be followed might be a positive.

So might a leaderboard that can be accessed online. But until then...

Here is the complete leaderboard for all 48 players after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Invitational London, with Round 2 beginning tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET.