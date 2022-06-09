 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LIV leaderboard: Charl Schwartzel leads, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson in 7th after London first round

The first day of LIV Golf is complete. Here are the standings.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa tees off on the 14th hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 9, 2022 in St Albans, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Charl Schwartzel holds a one-shot lead after the first 18 holes of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in London. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson currently sit in seventh place.

Conditions varied widely on the course, but soft greens abounded with what appeared to be some narrow fairways that tested the ability to shape the ball off the tee. Most of the streaming coverage during the shotgun format was with the group that started on the first hole in Johnson, Mickelson, and Scott Vincent.

That was often interrupted by breaks to show the rest of the field with what was termed “Don’t Blink” highlights of quality shots all over the course. If a shotgun format is a positive to have players competing in a new way, having more than one broadcast stream available so the rest of the field can be followed might be a positive.

So might a leaderboard that can be accessed online. But until then...

Here is the complete leaderboard for all 48 players after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Invitational London, with Round 2 beginning tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET.

LIV Golf London tournament, first round leaderboard

Pos Golfer Score
1 Charl Schwartzel -5
2 Hennie Du Plessis -4
T3 Phachara Khongwatmai -3
T3 Scott Vincent -3
T5 Branden Grace -2
T5 Justin Harding -2
T7 Phil Mickelson -1
T7 Dustin Johnson -1
T7 Sam Horsfield -1
T7 Laurie Canter -1
T11 Oliver Bekker E
T11 Adrian Otaegui E
T11 Hideto Tanihara E
T11 Peter Uihlein E
T11 Chase Koepka E
T16 Talor Gooch +1
T16 Sergio Garcia +1
T16 Wade Ormsby +1
T16 Ian Snyman +1
T16 Viraj Madappa +1
T16 James Piot +1
T22 Louis Oosthuizen +2
T22 Pablo Larrazabal +2
T24 Kevin Na +3
T24 Richard Bland +3
T24 Shaun Norris +3
T24 Ryosuke Kinoshita +3
T24 Jinichiro Kozuma +3
T24 JC Ritchie +3
T24 Jediah Morgan +3
T24 Ratchanon Chantananuwat +3
T24 Turk Pettit +3
T24 Oliver Fisher +3
T34 Matt Jones +4
T34 Martin Kaymer +4
T34 Graeme McDowell +4
T34 Kevin Yuan +4
T34 David Puig +4
T39 Lee Westwood +5
T39 Ian Poulter +5
T39 Hudson Swafford +5
T39 Travis Smyth +5
T43 Sadom Kaewkanjana +6
T43 Itthipat Buranatanyarat +6
45 Bernd Wiesberger +7
T46 Shiwan Kim +8
T46 Blake Windred +8
48 Andy Ogletree +12

