When will Clayton Kershaw return to Dodgers rotation this season?

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw hasn’t stepped foot on an MLB mound since May 7. But the future first-ballot Hall of Famer’s time on the injured list will come to an end very soon.

Clayton Kershaw injury update

Kershaw was supposed to start May 13 versus the Phillies. Instead, hours before his start, he was placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right SI joint, which connects the base of the spine to the hip bones. After a few weeks of healing, Kershaw made a rehab start at Single-A on Sunday, throwing 59 pitches and allowing one run over four innings. He came away from the outing feeling good, so the Dodgers are ready to put him right back into their rotation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the plan is to have Kershaw return for Sunday’s game. But a day later, he amended that statement, saying that the lefty might start Saturday.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said rotation might change this weekend. Clayton Kershaw will start either Saturday or Sunday with Julio Urias possibly moved back to Sunday. #gamesmanship — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 9, 2022

Kershaw, 34, has been dogged by injuries consistently since 2016, but he remains a highly effective starter in his 15th MLB season. He has a 1.80 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP through 30 innings (five starts) this year. He has 32 strikeouts and has issued only three walks.