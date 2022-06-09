When will Anthony Rendon return to Angels lineup this season?

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was off to a slow start this season before he was placed on the injured list on May 28. Maybe his sore right wrist is to blame? Here’s an update on the two-time Silver Slugger.

Anthony Rendon injury update

The good news is that Rendon is making progress. He’s been going through some fielding drills and swinging in the batting cage recently. However, the team has yet to release a timetable for when Rendon will return from right wrist inflammation. At this point, a return by the end of the month seems realistic.

Anthony Rendon playing catch… on the road to recovery. pic.twitter.com/sZq7Vby10f — Patrick O'Neal (@Patrick_ONeal) June 9, 2022

Rendon, a career .285 hitter, is batting .242 with a .738 OPS and five homers through 41 games. Those numbers are pretty similar to what Rendon accomplished in 58 games last year, a season that was wiped out by a right hip ailment that eventually required surgery.

With Rendon unavailable at the hot corner, the slumping Angels have been piecing that position together with the uninspiring trio of Matt Duffy, Tyler Wade, and Jack Mayfield. Duffy has been by far the best of three, batting .375 through 32 at-bats since May 28. However, only two of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases (both doubles).