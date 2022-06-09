When will Domingo German return to Yankees rotation this season?

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German has yet to pitch in the Majors this season. But he is getting close to making his ‘22 debut. Here’s what we know.

Domingo German injury update

Placed on the 60-day injured list back in March due to right shoulder impingement, German threw three innings in a simulated game Thursday. His next step will be a minor-league rehab assignment.

Bullpen for Aroldis Chapman on Saturday. Domingo Germán threw 3 innings today; his next start will be a rehab assignment to get built up. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 9, 2022

German made 18 starts for the Yankees last year and 24 in 2019, when he won 18 games. But with the Yankees’ owning the best starting rotation ERA in the American League entering Thursday (2.71), there really isn’t a place to put German other than in the bullpen. Through parts of four seasons, he has produced a 96 ERA+, meaning he’s been 4% below league average during his career.

German could be a starter down the road if an injury befalls one of his teammates. But until then, he’ll operate as a multi-inning reliever and have basically no fantasy value. He will probably be back in the majors before the end of the month.