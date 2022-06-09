 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Tyler Stephenson out 4-6 weeks due to fractured thumb

Reds catcher was injured in Thursday’s loss to Diamondbacks and will be out at least one month.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tyler Stephenson has suffered some terrible injury luck this season. And he got another big dose of misfortune Thursday.

The second-year catcher suffered a fractured right thumb during the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will miss 4-to-6 weeks, according to MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon.

The injury occurred during the fourth inning when Stephenson took a foul tip off the digit. He was immediately replaced at catcher.

Stephenson received National League Rookie of the Year votes last year after finishing with a .286 average and a .797 OPS. He spent time on the injured list earlier this year with a concussion, the third of his career. He has a solid .305/.361/.468 slash line with five homers in 42 games this season.

Aramis Garcia replaced Stephenson on Thursday and will probably get the bulk of the playing time in his place. However, Garcia carries no fantasy value.

