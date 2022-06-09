Chris Carson continues to recover from neck injury, will be evaluated again in two weeks

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is still undergoing rehab after having cervical fusion surgery last December. With training camp beginning in less than two months, it remains unclear if the veteran will be ready for action just in time.

Injury news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated on Thursday that we’ll know where Carson’s status lies in two weeks, per Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated. Reports previously came out in March that his rehab workouts were going well coming off neck surgery but there was still no time table for a potential return. Whatever update Carroll and staff will get towards the end of the month will give a good indication of his use for the start of the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The Seahawks are not optimistic about Carson being cleared in time for the start of the season, evidenced by them drafting Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the NFL Draft. Fantasy managers should stay far, far away from any thought of drafting Carson this season.