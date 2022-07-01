Rookie 2022 dynasty tight end rankings

The fantasy football tight end is an elusive creature, that can often be hyped, but rarely comes through. Outside of the high target studs who serve as de-facto wide receivers, it is nearly impossible to find true consistency from a later round tight end. It’s not out of the question of course and the studs had to start somewhere, but the odds remain slim in a league that needs tight ends to block more than catch passes.

This season we don’t have a Kyle Pitts type of tight end that will be a Top 3 rookie dynasty pick, but there is talent out there. This is the year to wait on tight end, but don’t be afraid to grab the top guys later in drafts to hold onto long enough to get through the usual tight end NFL learning curve. As usual, we want to try hard to find that consistent stud for your lineup, but having some fliers in your back pocket is always a good idea.