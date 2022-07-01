When is Thor: Love and Thunder set to hit theaters?

One of the fan-favorite films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released back in 2017 with Thor: Ragnarok. Director Taika Waititi tapped into a new side of the God of Thunder with Chris Hemsworth flexing his comedic chops with Thor, set to the background of an amazing soundtrack. Now in 2022, fans will be treated to the highly anticipated third film of the Norse God’s trilogy.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date

July 8, 2022

The last time fans saw Thor Odinson in his own feature film was in 2017, with the God of Thunder attempting to prevent the foretold end of Asgard. The film featured the reprisal of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner aka the Hulk while seeing the return of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and introducing new characters such as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Taika Waititi’s Korg, Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, and the villainous Goddess of Death Hela, portrayed by Cate Blanchett.

When Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, audiences will see the return of a few fan-favorite characters from Ragnarok, as well as new additions portrayed by notable actors. Fans will see the return of Jane Foster from the original Thor, now as a powerful new ally, as well as an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were last seen with Thor at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

Cast and characters:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Jamie Alexander as Sif

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Karen Gillian as Nebula

Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfronteri

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Taika Waititi as Korg

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, and Melissa McCarthy as Asgardian actors

Director: Taika Waititi