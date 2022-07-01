What to watch before you check out Thor: Love and Thunder

The 2022 calendar year for Marvel Studios will introduce a variety of new characters through feature films and live-action series. Additionally, the MCU will see the return of established heroes with the release of highly anticipated films like Thor: Love and Thunder. Until Thor makes his return on July 8, fans can brush up on their MCU knowledge by revisiting the essential films ahead of the film’s release.

Thor Love and Thunder: What to watch before

Given that Love and Thunder will mark the fourth film in the Thor franchise, it’s always helpful to revisit the previous films to understand the path that the God of Thunder has taken throughout the MCU. The most valuable film to rewatch in his franchise is Thor: Ragnarok, with many of the characters reprising their roles in Love and Thunder.

The God of Thunder has gone through a variety of cosmetic changes throughout the course of the MCU, but the most notable change to date has to be the weapon he wields. After losing the hammer Mjolnir in Ragnarok, Thor upgraded with Stormbreaker in Avengers: Infinity War, which is worthy to revisit based on the plot and action alone.

Of course, to get an understanding of Thor’s most recent escapades, fans can simply rewatch the latest film we saw the God of Thunder in. That would be Avengers: Endgame, which directly correlates to where we will likely see Thor first in Love and Thunder. We last saw Thor hitching a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy following the conclusion to Endgame, and with teaser trailer footage confirming the Guardians’ appearance in Love and Thunder, a rewatch of Endgame is well in order to brush up on the most recent MCU knowledge to-date.