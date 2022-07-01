 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kevon Looney signs three-year, $25.5 million deal with Warriors

Looney is back with the defending champions.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade &amp; Rally
Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors looks on during their 2022 Victory Parade & Rally on June 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevon Looney is back with the Golden State Warriors after agreeing to a three-year, $25.5 million deal in free agency per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Looney has proven to be a key rotation player for Golden State’s championship runs. He was not part of the dynasty’s original championship in 2014-15, but he has been along for the next three titles. He’s not a star by any means, but he makes an impact defensively and on the glass. He truly broke out in this postseason once he was inserted into the starting lineup on a regular basis, averaging 7.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He maintained this role until Game 4 of the NBA Finals, coming off the bench from that point forward.

Even with Golden State’s roster dipping into the repeat luxury tax penalty zone, Looney would be tough to replace given the injury concerns surrounding James Wiseman. It’s hard to gauge his value in an independent setting for this reason.

