Kevon Looney signs three-year, $25.5 million deal with Warriors

Kevon Looney is back with the Golden State Warriors after agreeing to a three-year, $25.5 million deal in free agency per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Looney has proven to be a key rotation player for Golden State’s championship runs. He was not part of the dynasty’s original championship in 2014-15, but he has been along for the next three titles. He’s not a star by any means, but he makes an impact defensively and on the glass. He truly broke out in this postseason once he was inserted into the starting lineup on a regular basis, averaging 7.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He maintained this role until Game 4 of the NBA Finals, coming off the bench from that point forward.

Even with Golden State’s roster dipping into the repeat luxury tax penalty zone, Looney would be tough to replace given the injury concerns surrounding James Wiseman. It’s hard to gauge his value in an independent setting for this reason.