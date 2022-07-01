 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mitchell Robinson signs four-year, $60 million deal with Knicks

New York’s big man is staying put.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks in action against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with center Mitchell Robinson in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a big contract for the big man.

Robinson is a high-efficiency player, shooting a ridiculous 72.2% from the floor in his four seasons. He’s had some issues staying healthy, but showed he could be a reliable contributor on the defensive end when he is on the floor. Robinson averaged 2.6 blocks per 36 minutes, which gives him a solid profile as a rim protector.

Unfortunately, the big knock on Robinson is his lack of overall offensive feel and his horrendous free-throw percentage. He’s a great defender, but struggles to consisntely deliver enough utility on the offensive end. He’s not much of a passer either, and has settled into a tertiary role. That’ll greatly impact the type of offers he receives both now and in the future if he cannot make some adjustments.

