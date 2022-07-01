Mitchell Robinson signs four-year, $60 million deal with Knicks

The New York Knicks have agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with center Mitchell Robinson in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a big contract for the big man.

Robinson is a high-efficiency player, shooting a ridiculous 72.2% from the floor in his four seasons. He’s had some issues staying healthy, but showed he could be a reliable contributor on the defensive end when he is on the floor. Robinson averaged 2.6 blocks per 36 minutes, which gives him a solid profile as a rim protector.

Unfortunately, the big knock on Robinson is his lack of overall offensive feel and his horrendous free-throw percentage. He’s a great defender, but struggles to consisntely deliver enough utility on the offensive end. He’s not much of a passer either, and has settled into a tertiary role. That’ll greatly impact the type of offers he receives both now and in the future if he cannot make some adjustments.