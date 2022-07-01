 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Donte DiVincenzo signs two-year, $9.3 million deal with Warriors

Golden State fills a need in its rotation.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
Donte DiVincenzo of the Sacramento Kings smiles during the game against the Phoenix Suns on April 10, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have signed Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year, $9.3 million deal in free agency per Shams Charania.

DiVincenzo missed the beginning of last season recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He didn’t play much before the Bucks shipped him off to the Kings at the trade deadline. It was an interesting move considering DiVincenzo was thought to be a useful piece for Milwaukee but the Bucks had other ideas. We’ll see if that trade ends up being a motivating experience for DiVincenzo.

The guard has never quite recaptured the hysteria of his exploits at Villanova, particularly in the national championship game. DiVincenzo averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with the Kings last year and shot a decent clip from behind the arc at 36.8%. He’s become a useful rotation player but it’s hard to expect him to be much more than that.

