Otto Porter Jr. signs two-year deal with Raptors

The Warriors forward is going to Canada.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Otto Porter Jr. of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Otto Porter Jr. is joining the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal in free agency, according to Chris Haynes. There is a player option in the deal.

Porter Jr. signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Warriors a season ago, and it paid off when he helped the team win a championship. Porter Jr. is a position of scarcity in the NBA and has enough juice a three-point shooter to keep being productive. He might never reach the heights of his early days when the Wizards handed him a massive contract, but he’s a useful contributor.

It’ll be interesting to see how teams and players react to Porter Jr.’s free agency from a season ago in this summer’s market. He chose the best fit rather than the biggest offer and it resulted in a championship. We’ll see if that’s the thinking behind Porter Jr.’s move this summer.

