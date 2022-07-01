Otto Porter Jr. signs two-year deal with Raptors

Otto Porter Jr. is joining the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal in free agency, according to Chris Haynes. There is a player option in the deal.

Free agent Otto Porter Jr. — vital member of Golden State Warriors championship team — reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/ck81fptKZh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Porter Jr. signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Warriors a season ago, and it paid off when he helped the team win a championship. Porter Jr. is a position of scarcity in the NBA and has enough juice a three-point shooter to keep being productive. He might never reach the heights of his early days when the Wizards handed him a massive contract, but he’s a useful contributor.

It’ll be interesting to see how teams and players react to Porter Jr.’s free agency from a season ago in this summer’s market. He chose the best fit rather than the biggest offer and it resulted in a championship. We’ll see if that’s the thinking behind Porter Jr.’s move this summer.