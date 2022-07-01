F1 practice live stream: How to watch British Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2nd. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday, July 1st at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +220. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +900. Leclerc is the favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time with odds at -135.

How to watch practice for the British Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 1, 8 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 1, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 2, 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.