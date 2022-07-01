 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch British Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the British Grand Prix in England via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Leclerc (MCO) Team Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, Ferrari 065 engine during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Paolo Pedicelli/ATPImages

Formula One racing is in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2nd. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday, July 1st at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +220. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +900. Leclerc is the favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time with odds at -135.

How to watch practice for the British Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 1, 8 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, July 1, 11 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, July 2, 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.

2022 British Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #

1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Max Verstappen 1
4 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
5 George Russell 63
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Lewis Hamilton 44
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Daniel Ricciardo 3
13 Esteban Ocon 31
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Valtteri Bottas 77
16 Kevin Magnussen 20
17 Alexander Albon 23
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Mick Schumacher 47

