How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Henry 180 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Henry 180 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature cars being split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15-minutes to set their fastest lap. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will then have 15 minutes to set their fastest single lap time with the top five also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The remaining ten drivers will then have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest single-lap time with the fastest driver earning the pole position.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this year’s Henry 180, with odds at +250 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s closely followed by AJ Allmendinger (+400) and Ty Gibbs (+700). Kyle Busch, the winner of the 2021 Henry 180 race, will opt to compete in the Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series race instead this year, with his odds at +900 odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Henry 180

Date: Friday, July 1st

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream USA here. It will require a cable login with access to NBC or USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.