NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Henry 180 Xfinity race at Road America

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend for the 2022 Henry 180. This will be the 13th running of this race and it is 45 laps around the 14-turn road course. Kyle Busch is the reigning winner and he finished the 2021 race in 2:25:47. While the race will take place on Saturday, July 2nd at 2:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will run at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, July 1st and will air on USA.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature cars being split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15-minutes to set their fastest lap. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will then have 15 minutes to set their fastest single lap time with the top five also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The remaining ten drivers will then have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest single-lap time with the fastest driver earning the pole position.

Prior to qualifying, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the race installed at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by A.J. Allmendinger (+400), Ty Gibbs (+700), Cole Custer (+1200) and Noah Gragson (+1200). Busch isn’t expected to partake in the race and won’t look to defend his current title.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Henry 180 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.