NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Henry 180 Xfinity race at Road America

The Henry 180 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, July 2 this year. We bring you all of the live updates from the qualifying event.

By TeddyRicketson
Garrett Smithley, driver of the #36 Rich Mar Florist Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend for the 2022 Henry 180. This will be the 13th running of this race and it is 45 laps around the 14-turn road course. Kyle Busch is the reigning winner and he finished the 2021 race in 2:25:47. While the race will take place on Saturday, July 2nd at 2:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will run at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, July 1st and will air on USA.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature cars being split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15-minutes to set their fastest lap. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will then have 15 minutes to set their fastest single lap time with the top five also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The remaining ten drivers will then have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest single-lap time with the fastest driver earning the pole position.

Prior to qualifying, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the race installed at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by A.J. Allmendinger (+400), Ty Gibbs (+700), Cole Custer (+1200) and Noah Gragson (+1200). Busch isn’t expected to partake in the race and won’t look to defend his current title.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Henry 180 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Henry 180 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Joe Graf Jr 5
6 Ty Dillon 6
7 Cole Custer 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Andy Lally 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Will Rodgers 13
15 AJ Allmendinger 16
16 Kyle Larson 17
17 Sammy Smith 18
18 Brandon Jones 19
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Anthony Alfredo 23
21 John Hunter Nemechek 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Kyle Weatherman 34
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Patrick Gallagher 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Josh Bilicki 44
29 Sage Karam 45
30 Ryan Vargas 47
31 Tyler Reddick 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 JJ Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Josh Williams 78
37 Miguel Paludo 88
38 Preston Pardus 91
39 Dexter Bean 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

