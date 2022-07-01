Breaking down cut line for the 2022 John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic on Friday, and J.T. Poston holds a two-shot lead at -9 following an opening 62 on Thursday.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 7:45 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET. It should be about 3 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the John Deere Classic as of now?

Right now the projected number is -1, with 75 players on that number or better. 19 players are exactly at -1, so it could still move up or down depending on conditions from here.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Charley Hoffman will put the peg in the ground on Friday with a score of +7, so he’s likely only playing 18 more holes. In the lightly-regarded field, Jonas Blixt, Cameron Percy, and Brandt Snedeker are all at +3 and have plenty of work to do to make the weekend.