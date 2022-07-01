 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the John Deere Classic on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL. We have a full list of tee times.

J.T. Poston of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 01, 2022 in Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

We’re entering the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, and J.T. Poston is in a terrific position to pick up his second PGA TOUR victory. The Western Carolina University grad is at -15, holding a four-shot lead on the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Poston opened with rounds of 62 and 63, and will be in the final group Saturday with Denny McCarthy, who went 66-65 to be -11 heading into Moving Day. Poston sits 66th in the FedEx Cup points race, and 99th in the Official World Golf Rankings, it could be a career changing win if he can hang on over the next two days.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Poston is the favorite at +120 to take home the trophy that will make him exempt on the PGA Tour thru the end of the 2024 season. McCarthy is closest behind him at +650, with a pair of -10 players in Christopher Gotterup and Emiliano Grillo lurking at +1400.

PGA Tour Live will have on ESPN+ will have full coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. across four streams, with Golf Channel having TV coverage from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and then NBC from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.

2022 John Deere Classic Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
J.T. Poston Denny McCarthy
Matthias Schwab Christopher Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo Chris Naegel
C.T. Pan Callum Tarren
Michael Gligic Taylor Moore
Maverick McNealy Scott Stallings
Vaughn Taylor Kelly Kraft
Hank Lebioda Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Patton Kizzire Mark Hubbard
Adam Svensson Curtis Thompson
David Lipsky Charles Howell III
Hayden Buckley Brendon Todd
Dylan Frittelli Ryan Moore
Anirban Lahiri Greyson Sigg
Bo Hoag Patrick Flavin
Chesson Hadley Cam Davis
Morgan Hoffmann Austin Cook
Seung-Yul Noh Andrew Putnam
Tommy Gainey Brandon Wu
Martin Trainer Justin Lower
Andrew Novak Martin Laird
Adam Long Kevin Streelman
Seth Reeves Zach Johnson
Patrick Rodgers Jonathan Byrd
Ricky Barnes Alex Smalley
Michael Thompson Rory Sabbatini
James Hahn Satoshi Kodaira
Peter Malnati Stephan Jaeger
Sahith Theegala Aaron Baddeley
Lee Hodges Dylan Wu
Preston Stanley Brandon Hagy
Kramer Hickok Fabián Gómez
Vince Whaley Sam Ryder
Omar Uresti Derek Ernst
Nick Hardy

