We’re entering the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, and J.T. Poston is in a terrific position to pick up his second PGA TOUR victory. The Western Carolina University grad is at -15, holding a four-shot lead on the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Poston opened with rounds of 62 and 63, and will be in the final group Saturday with Denny McCarthy, who went 66-65 to be -11 heading into Moving Day. Poston sits 66th in the FedEx Cup points race, and 99th in the Official World Golf Rankings, it could be a career changing win if he can hang on over the next two days.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Poston is the favorite at +120 to take home the trophy that will make him exempt on the PGA Tour thru the end of the 2024 season. McCarthy is closest behind him at +650, with a pair of -10 players in Christopher Gotterup and Emiliano Grillo lurking at +1400.

PGA Tour Live will have on ESPN+ will have full coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. across four streams, with Golf Channel having TV coverage from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and then NBC from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.