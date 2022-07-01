Odds to win 2022 Sun Belt championship

The Sun Belt Conference is gearing up for an exciting season where it will have new faces among its ranks this fall. James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss have all joined to add to what was already strong Group of Five conference.

Appalachian State opens as the favorite to win the conference with +210 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mountaineers finished as the league runner-up last season and will have veteran quarterback Chase Brice back operating the controls and well as the dynamic running back duo of Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel.

The defending champion Louisiana sits right behind App with +280 odds and is entering the first year of the post-Billy Napier era. First-year head coach Michael Desormeaux will have to replace several key players on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Levi Lewis. He will have All-American kick returner and explosive running back Chris Smith back in the saddle on offense.

Coastal Carolina slides in with the third-highest odds and two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall is back to lead the Chanticleers at quarterback. Meanwhile, Marshall lurks as a conference contender in its first season and the consensus is that it’ll find immediate success in the Sun Belt.

Here are the odds to win the Sun Belt from DraftKings Sportsbook. Note that James Madison is ineligible to compete for the conference championship as part of its transition from FCS to FBS.