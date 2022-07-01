Who won the Tour de France last year?

The Tour de France is back this weekend, kicking off in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1. Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to win the 2022 race with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. If he can secure the general classification victory, Pogačar will complete a three-peat of the prestigious race.

Pogačar won his first Tour in 2020 and became the second youngest ever with the 59-second victory. He was 21 years, 364 days at the time, finishing the day before his birthday. He was born in September and the race is usually in June and July, but the 2020 race happened to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pogačar claimed the win over countryman Primož Roglič who has the second best odds to win this year at +330.

A year later, Pogačar won again, this time finishing 5 minutes and 20 seconds ahead of Jonas Gingegaard. Pogačar claimed the lead in the eighth stage and did not relinquish it the rest of the race. Vingegaard is +380 to win this year’s race.

If Pogačar claims the general classification win, he’ll join Chris Froome (2015-2017), Miguel Indurain (1991-1995), Eddy Merckx (1969-1972), Jacques Anquetil (1961-1964), and Louison Bobet (1953-1955) as the only riders to claim at least three yellow jerseys. Lance Armstrong won seven straight Tours from 1999-2005, but was stripped of all seven titles due to doping.