 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who won the Tour de France last year?

This year’s Tour will see Tadej Pogačar aiming for a three-peat in Paris.

By David Fucillo
/ new
From left, second place of the Tour Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Jumbo - Visma (with his baby), winner’s Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates, third place Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and INEOS Grenadiers (with his children Richard Santiago Carapaz and Aimy Sofia Caparaz) during the trophy ceremony of final stage 21 of the 108th Tour de France 2021, a flat stage of 108,4 km stage from Chatou to Paris Champs-Elysees /@LeTour/#TDF2021 / on July 18, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Tour de France is back this weekend, kicking off in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1. Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to win the 2022 race with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. If he can secure the general classification victory, Pogačar will complete a three-peat of the prestigious race.

Pogačar won his first Tour in 2020 and became the second youngest ever with the 59-second victory. He was 21 years, 364 days at the time, finishing the day before his birthday. He was born in September and the race is usually in June and July, but the 2020 race happened to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pogačar claimed the win over countryman Primož Roglič who has the second best odds to win this year at +330.

A year later, Pogačar won again, this time finishing 5 minutes and 20 seconds ahead of Jonas Gingegaard. Pogačar claimed the lead in the eighth stage and did not relinquish it the rest of the race. Vingegaard is +380 to win this year’s race.

If Pogačar claims the general classification win, he’ll join Chris Froome (2015-2017), Miguel Indurain (1991-1995), Eddy Merckx (1969-1972), Jacques Anquetil (1961-1964), and Louison Bobet (1953-1955) as the only riders to claim at least three yellow jerseys. Lance Armstrong won seven straight Tours from 1999-2005, but was stripped of all seven titles due to doping.

More From DraftKings Nation