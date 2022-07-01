Full undercard for Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia cruiserweight title fight

Australia will play host to early morning boxing on Saturday, topped by an IBF cruiserweight title bout. Mairis Briedis puts his IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles on the line against Jai Opetaia in an ESPN+ card that gets going at 5 a.m. ET. Briedis is a favorite with -210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Briedis is 28-1 and sits atop the cruiserweight division after claiming three wins in the World Boxing Super Series for the cruiserweight division. Opetaia is 21-0 and will look to make some noise as the home underdog. He has secured a TKO in each of his last three fights dating back to 2019.

The main event is expected to get going at 7 a.m. and will feature a pair of title fights. Joel Camilleri puts his WBA Oceania junior middleweight title on the line against Koen Mazoudier with Camilleri installed as a -165 favorite. Prior to that, Faris Chevalier faces Conor Wallace for the vacant WBA Oceania light heavyweight title, with Chevalier a -650 favorite.

Full Card for Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia