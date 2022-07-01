Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia live stream: How to watch cruiserweight title bout via live online stream

We get a bright and early championship card Saturday morning with chances of an upset down under. ESPN+ hosts a nine-fight card in Queensland, Australia topped by three title bouts. The card gets going at 5 a.m. ET and the main event will start in the 7 a.m. hour.

After two secondary belts are decided in the undercard, Mairis Briedis and Jai Opetaia square off in the main event for the IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles on the line. Briedis claimed the two titles in September 2020 when he won a majority decision over Yuniel Dorticos to wrap the cruiserweight division’s World Boxing Super Series. Opetaia comes into the bout having won his third successive title bout defending the IBF Asia-Oceania and WBO Global cruiserweight titles. Opetaia is +165 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia