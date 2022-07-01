What time will Mairis Breidis vs. Jai Opetaia fight start on Saturday, July 2

The king of the cruiserweight division will go into enemy territory to defense his titles on an early Saturday ESPN+ card. Mairis Briedis is heading to Australia with his IBF and The Ring titles to face off against Jai Opetaia, who was born in Sydney.

The main card gets started at 5 a.m. ET in Queensland. There are nine bouts on the full card. but we might only see the top three fights airing. Faris Chevalier and Conor Wallace face off for the vacant WBA Oceania light heavyweight title and then Joel Camilleri puts his WBA Oceania junior middleweight title on the line when he faces Koen Mazoudier. The Briedis-Opetaia main event is expected to get started at around 7 a.m.

Briedis comes into the bout as a -210 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is 28-1 and has won five straight bouts since losing in the 2018 World Boxing Super Series: Cruiserweight semi-final. In the second edition of the Series, he claimed the WBO title, and then after giving it up, claimed the IBF and The Ring titles.

Opetaia is a +165 underdog as he faces Briedis on his home turf. Opetaia is 21-0 and coming off three straight TKO wins. He most recently held the IBF Asia-Oceania and WBO Global cruiserweight titles. He has yet to fight outside of Australia, and one has to imagine an upset of Briedis could set him up for something bigger outside of his home country.

Full Card for Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia