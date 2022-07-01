Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Portland

After 36 holes of the first LIV Golf event in the United States, the biggest American star the tour has recruited so far is tied for the lead as Dustin Johnson sits at -8 with 18 holes to play. The first-day leader, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, joins him atop the leaderboard after a -3 69 on Friday.

The final round of the tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 4:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

While LIV Golf is working on securing television distribution deals, there is not one in the United States currently. That means the only way to watch the action is online via the tour’s official channels. That’s Youtube and Facebook, as well as the official page of the tour. The tour is also producing the event in full instead of a broadcast partner

Once the official list of starting holes for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge is made available, we’ll add that below. But based on the format of the event in London, here’s what we expect the groups to be.

You might see the second group of Justin Harding, Brooks Koepka, and Louis Oosthuizen also play from the first tee, as both the final groups started Round 3 on No. 1 at the Centurion Club outside London several weeks ago.