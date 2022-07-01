UFC 276 odds: Where lines sit on weigh-in day for Adesanya vs. Cannonier card

UFC 276 will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2. There are 12 fights scheduled for the card, with a four-fight main card that will culminate with themain event between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier for the middleweight championship.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Max Holloway. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into weigh-in day.

UFC 276 odds: Weigh-in day

Main card

Israel Adesanya, middleweight title fight: -475

#2 Jared Cannonier: +380

Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight title fight: -120

#1 Max Holloway: +170

#4 Sean Strickland, middleweight: -120

Alex Pereira: +100

#10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight: +245

#13 Sean O’Malley: -295

Preliminary card

#14 Brad Riddell, lightweight: +125

Jalin Turner: -145

Robbie Lawler, welterweight: -120

Bryan Barberena: +100

Ian Garry, welterweight: -175

Gabe Green: +150

Jim Miller, welterweight: -190

Donald Cerrone: +160

Early preliminary card

#9 Uriah Hall, middleweight: +265

#13 Andre Muniz: -320

#12 Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight: +240

#14 Maycee Barber: -285

#12 Brad Tavares, middleweight: +130

Dricus Du Plessis: -150

Jessica-Rose Clark, women’s bantamweight: -150

Julija Stoliarenko: +130

