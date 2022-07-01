Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, July 1

Every team is scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 1, and 10 matchups will be featured in the main DFS slate. The best game of the night will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres as the top two teams in the National League West.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, July 1.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Ketel Marte ($5,200)

Daulton Varsho ($4,800)

Josh Rojas ($4,700)

Christian Walker ($4,200)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the MLB (.215), but they are tied for the highest run total of the night (5.5) on DraftKings Sportsbook. They will play at a higher elevation with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, who has a 4.66 ERA, and you can get solid value with some of the top hitters in this lineup.

Twins vs. Orioles, 8:10 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton ($5,700)

Luis Arraez ($4,900)

Max Kepler ($4,700)

Carlos Correa ($4,600)

Oddsmakers project the Minnesota Twins to have a solid night at the plate with a team run total set at 5.5 against the Baltimore Orioles. Spenser Watkins is the starter for Baltimore with a 5.14 ERA heading into start No. 10. He allowed 3 runs on 7 hits over 4.2 innings of work against the Twins on May 5.

Giants vs. White Sox, 10:15 p.m. ET

Joc Pederson ($5,400)

Brandon Belt ($4,600)

Wilmer Flores ($4,500)

Thairo Estrada ($4,500)

The San Francisco Giants will enter Friday with the third most runs per game (4.8), and they’ll get an interesting pitching matchup. Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn did not make his debut till June 13, and he allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over 16 innings, a span of three starts going into this game.