Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, July 1

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 1 with a full slate of MLB action. Fans should certainly track what happens in this weekend’s series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, which are the two best teams in the National League West. Their three-game series will begin tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for DAY’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, July 1

Cardinals Moneyline (-135)

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a great spot in terms of the pitching matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Miles Mikolas is putting together a fantastic season with a 2.57 ERA over 15 starts, while the Phillies have a fill-in starter with Bailey Falter set to take Zach Eflin’s spot in the rotation, making his fifth career MLB start.

Runs will be hard to come by for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their matchup with Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. He will come in with a 2.41 ERA through 15 starts, going up against a Pirates offense that ranks 28th in runs per game (3.7). Pirates starter Roansy Contreras will make his 11th career MLB appearance and has a 2.76 ERA, though he has not gone all that deep into games as a rookie, throwing fewer than 5.2 innings in nine of 10 games in 2022.

White Sox-Giants Over 7.5 (-110)

This run total is unusually low for this pitching matchup. San Francisco Giants starter Alex Wood made 10 starts in Year 1 with the organization and has a 5.48 ERA, while Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over 16 innings in three starts this season. The Giants have one of the best offenses in the league, averaging the third-fewest runs per game (4.8), and they should be enough to help this game hit the over.

Josiah Gray Over 5.5 (-120)

The Washington Nationals pitcher reached 6 strikeouts in three of his last four starts with a 9.8 K/9 this year. He will get a matchup with the Miami Marlins offense that strikes out the sixth-most times per game (8.9).

