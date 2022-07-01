MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, July 1

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Friday, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There are some great matchups which include the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies. That also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers vs. Pirates ($10,600) — Corbin Burnes is following up his Cy Young with another stellar season. Over the past two years, he’s proven that he is one of, if not, the best pitcher in baseball. In his last outing, he pitched 7.2 innings allowing five hits and three runs to one of the best lineups in baseball in the Blue Jays. Look for a better outing tonight.

Chris Bassitt, Mets vs. Rangers ($9,800) — While Bassitt has had some struggles, he gets to face a Rangers lineup that has been shut out quite a few times this season. The Mets need a bounce-back series after getting swept by the Astros. Look for Bassitt to be lights out tonight.

Top Hitters

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners vs. Athletics ($5,900) — In his career against James Kaprielian, Rodriguez is 3-6 with a home run and two runs batted in. Rodriguez has been really heating up lately and is starting to look like the clear-cut favorite for the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Pete Alonso, Mets vs. Rangers ($5,600) — Alonso has quietly been one of the best hitters in baseball this season. As the Mets have been great, Alonso has played a major role in their success. In his last seven games, Alonso is hitting .318 with three homers and five runs batted in.

Value Pitcher

Lance Lynn, White Sox vs. Giants ($7,600) — Lynn has had some struggles since returning from the IL with a knee injury that kept him out for the first few months of the season. He looked on his way to his first quality start since returning from the IL before a few two-out hits in the 7th inning in his last game against the Orioles. I expect Lynn to have his best start of the season tonight.

Value Hitter

Luis Arraez, Twins vs. Orioles ($4,900) — While he doesn't have a ton of power, Arraez constantly gets on base. He leads the league in batting average this season as he is hitting .340. The Twins need to win this series and it all starts with their leadoff hitter. Look for multiple hits from Arraez tonight.