Best MLB player prop bets to consider for July 1

The number of player props to choose from are just about endless with 15 games on the MLB slate today. There are some great matchups which include the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies. Below is a look at three player props to consider as you mine the betting board for value on Friday, July 1.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 1

Rafael Devers, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Against right-handed pitching this season, Devers is hitting .326 with 14 home runs and 33 runs batted in. Devers has three at-bats against Adrian Sampson and is 1-3 against him with a home run. In a big Red Sox win, look for Devers to have at least one extra-base hit.

Corbin Burnes, Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Burnes is following up his Cy Young with another stellar season. Over the past two years, he’s proven that he is one of, if not, the best pitcher in baseball. He’s gone over this total in four straight games. In his last outing against the Pirates, Burnes had 10 strikeouts. Look for I'm to get up there again tonight.

Pete Alonso, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Alonso has quietly been one of the best hitters in baseball this season. As the Mets have been great, Alonso has played a major role in their success. In his last seven games, Alonso is hitting .318 with three homers and five runs batted in. I expect Alonso to have multiple base hits in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.