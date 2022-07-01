How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for July 1 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

We’re just 24 hours away from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas and the company will put the finishing touches on the build during tonight’s episode.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, July 1st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Just one day before Money in the Bank, every participant of both men’s and women’s ladder match are scheduled to come face-to-face in the ring on tonight’s show. The women’s match consists of Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Ausuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch, who earned the final spot on Monday’s episode of Raw. On the men’s side, the participants include Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Riddle, who earned his way in through a battle royal on Monday. There’s still one spot left to be filled for the match and we’ll find out it is on tonight’s episode.

Also on the show, we’ll most likely get more build to the SummerSlam match between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin tonight. The commentator threw down the gauntlet and challenged the superstar to a match during last week’s episode of Smackdown. We’ll probably also get a match between the Viking Raiders and the New Day. The Raiders returned last week and turned heel, attacking Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the process.